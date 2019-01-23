First Alert Forecast: Some Sleet/Rain Showers Tonight but Heavy Rain Wednesday Night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was a cold day across the Midlands with highs that only made it into the 40s. A few spotty showers overnight tonight with some sleet pellets mixed in but we’re not expecting issues on the roadways as temperatures stay above 32°F.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Increasing clouds this evening but staying dry for any of your plans
· After midnight we’re watching for the chance for a few isolated showers with some sleet pellets mixed in
· No issues on the roadways due to temperatures staying above 32°F
· Temperatures will quickly rise Wednesday morning/afternoon getting into the mid 60s
· Watch for a few scattered showers Wednesday afternoon/evening (40%)
· Heavier rain moves late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning (80%). First Alert Weather Night has been posted!
· Temps start in the 60s Thursday morning but fall through the 50s during the afternoon. With the wind it will feel like the 40s at times.
First Alert Weather Story:
A few isolated showers are possible in the Midlands overnight tonight, possibly even a little sleet in parts of the area, especially north. But we don’t expect many problems if any at all because temperatures do stay above 32°F at the surface. However, well above out heads where the precipitation is coming from will likely be below 32°F, so that’s why some sleet may mix in with the rain showers.
Temperatures will continue to rise Wednesday morning into the afternoon and eventually get into the mid 60s. Watch for a few scattered showers during the afternoon/evening (40%).
Wednesday night into early Thursday morning is a First Alert night. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide into the Midlands from the west. That front will bring rain. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Most places see .75″-1.25″ of rain by Thursday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question either.
Along with the rain comes some gusty winds Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusts could exceed 35 MPH at times. Temperatures will fall during the day on Thursday. We start in the 60s but by the afternoon we’re looking at temps in the 50s but feeling like the 40s at times with the wind.
Skies will clear out Thursday afternoon and we;re expecting dry weather right through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Tonight: A few spotty showers with some sleet mixing in. No issues on the roadways as temperatures will stay above 32°F. Lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers (40%). Highs will be in the mid 60s for the afternoon. Heavier rain moves in at night.
First Alert Overnight (Wed PM/Thu AM): Rain, heavy rain at times. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds to 35 MPH. Rain totals around an inch by Thursday morning.
Thursday: Rain for the morning but drying out for the afternoon. Temps start in the 60s but continue to fall through the day. Winds will be gusty at times to 30 MPH.
