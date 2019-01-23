CPD searches for suspect wanted in multiple armed robberies of discount stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a discount store on Tuesday that matches the description of two similar and previous armed robberies.
Police have released a surveillance image of the man who is accused of stealing money from a location in the 2800 block of Leesburg Road Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a heavy-set male, last seen wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie with dark gloves and a ski mask in an attempt to partially hide his identity.
"One victim describes the man as having a large mouth and in particular, with lips of a dark tone," police said.
Investigators ask that you pay close attention to the gray athletic shoes in the surveillance picture and the robber’s stance. The man should be considered armed and dangerous. The armed robbery incidents occurred on the following dates, times and locations:
- Jan. 21, 2019 | Approximately 9:00 p.m. | 619 Beltline Boulevard – Dollar General
- Jan. 22, 2019 | Approx. 9:30 p.m. | 2800 Leesburg Road – Family Dollar (Surveillance Picture)
- Jan. 22, 2019 | Approx. 10:00 p.m. | 2715 Main Street – Lil Cricket Convenience Store
In the last incident, the suspect discharged his weapon in the air inside the store. No one was injured as a result.
If you have any information on these crimes, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Check back for more updates.
