Coroner releases autopsy results of doctor’s wife found dead in SC home

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of a Lexington County woman who was found unresponsive in her home in May 2018, which had been the location of another death months before.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says the autopsy results for Vanessa Biery, the wife of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, that pathologist have said Biery, 43, died of an undetermined cause.
“The autopsy and toxicologic analysis did not reveal any findings of such significance that they could have definitively caused Mrs. Biery’s death,” Fisher said. “Due to the undetermined cause of death, the manner of Mrs. Biery’s death is also undetermined.”
The Cayce Department of Public Safety had previously called Biery’s death “suspicious.” An independent autopsy completed by attorneys representing Lazzarini concluded that her cause of death was “natural.”
The autopsy was conducted on May 3, 2018, by the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Biery was found dead in the same Hunters Mill Drive home as William Player Holland, who was shot and killed in October 2017. Holland was shot by Lazzarini, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in that incident.
Holland’s family filed suit against Lazzarini, citing gross negligence on his part in Holland’s death. An arrest warrant obtained by WIS in May 2018 showed that police officers said Lazzarini “knowingly and willingly lied to investigators” about what happened and was “under the influence” during the time of the shooting.
Since the involuntary manslaughter charge, Lazzarini resigned from his job at a South Carolina hospital, where he had worked for two years.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety released a statement on Wednesay after the coroner’s findings were released.
“This morning, Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, issued a statement on the results of the autopsy of Vanessa Biery. Mrs. Biery was found deceased in her home on May 1, 2018,” the statement said. "Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Chief Byron Snellgrove, issued the following public statement as follow up to the autopsy results:
“This is still an ongoing and active investigation. If the result of this investigation leads our Department to any finding of probable cause, appropriate charges will be made at that time. The Cayce Department of Public Safety does not make statements during ongoing investigations.”
Jack Swerling, the attorney for Lazzarini, releasing this statement on his behalf: "Dr. Lazzarini has suffered greatly over the last year since his wife died. This cloud has been hanging over his head during this period of time waiting for the autopsy results. The report from the coroner shows what we said all along that there was no fault at all on Dr. Lazzarini. There's no connection between Dr. Lazzarini and his wife's death. That's a welcomed result. This also shows despite that it had been suggested, there is no connection between his wife's death and Mr. Holland's death. Early on it was suggested that her death was suspicious. It's not suspicious. It is natural cause."
Swerling said the independent forensic pathologist they hired found that the wife died from heart disease and liver problems. Lazzarini’s legal team had previously not given the results of their private autopsy’s findings when asked by WIS New 10.
Swerling said Lazzarini is still in the area and waiting to deal with the Holland case. He said it is progressing along and no trial date has been set. The attorneys have the discovery and are doing their investigation into the case.
“Dr. Lazzarini has always maintained that whatever happened (in the Holland death) is an accident and that there was no criminal action on his part," Swerling continued. "He pleads not guilty.”
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.