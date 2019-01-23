Columbia man left speechless after scratching $250K lottery prize

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man is now $250,000 richer after scoring a winning lottery ticket.
Kangaroo Express on Elmwood Ave. sold the winning ticket and the man reportedly could neither move nor speak after realizing he had won the prize.
“That’s a quarter of a million dollars! It was shocking,” the winner said. “I showed it to my spouse and the same thing happened. Speechless!”
The couple has since gotten their voices back and look forward to paying off their house and doing some repairs.
Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the ($10) Towering 10s game, at odds of 1 in 660,000. For selling the claimed ticket, Kangaroo Express in Columbia received a commission of $2,500.
