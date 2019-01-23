Columbia Housing Authority: 'Staff is committed’ to helping 400+ displaced Allen Benedict Apartment residents following major gas leak, 2 found dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The attorney for the Columbia Housing Authority says they are continuing to help the 400 residents displaced after the shutdown of the Allen Benedict Court Apartments last week after two people were found dead and a gas leak was discovered on the property.
The attorney for the CHA, former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble, says the staff is "committed" to helping the residents get back on their feet.
“Director Walker and his staff are committed to taking care of all CHA residents, particularly those displaced by this shutdown. This situation is unfortunate, and we are working with the City of Columbia to find the best possible resolution for all residents involved,” says CHA attorney Bob Coble.
The statement continues to say that in addition to temporary housing, residents have received cash cards for food, bus passes for transportation, and other items and services to meet their needs.
Despite what the CHA is saying, a number of residents said they were forced out of their hotel provided by the CHA two days earlier than they were supposed to be.
Other services the CHA says they've provided are:
- CHA has set up a 24-hour satellite office at the Cecil Tillis Center. The American Red Cross is also stationed at the center to assist in serving residents
- Currently, residents are housed at various hotels throughout Columbia. A CHA staff member has been assigned to stay at each of the seven housing locations along with the Allen Benedict Court residents. This staff person is onsite to ensure that the residents are receiving all the services offered and the support they need during this transitory period.
- The COMET is prepared to assist the displaced resident with transportation to and from the seven temporary housing locations throughout the City of Columbia. The COMET transit system has provided CHA with information on all the bus routes that are already designed to serve these areas and are providing 31-day transit passes to the residents.
“Please know that [the] Columbia Housing Authority appreciates all the agencies, organizations, churches, and businesses that are providing services and resources to those impacted. This shows how committed the community is to its fellow residents. It’s the true spirit of Columbia,” says Coble.
Calvin Witherspoon, Jr., 62, of Columbia, was found deceased in his apartment. The coroner also identified Derrick Caldwell Roper, 31, of Columbia, as the second person found dead in the apartments. Both autopsies were performed and the results are pending further testing.
