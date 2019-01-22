Winnsboro man killed in hit-and-run in Columbia early Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.
Coroner Gary Watts says Roderick D’Wayne Anderson, 23, of Winnsboro, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the 9400 block of Monticello Road around 4 a.m.
Anderson died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was blunt trauma of the head and torso.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. The vehicle that struck Mr. Anderson left the scene.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please notify the SC Highway Patrol or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
