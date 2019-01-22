‘We really need to bring those collision numbers down:’ officers tackle increase in Lexington County crashes

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Police officers in the town of Lexington are asking you to slow down as they try to save lives.
WIS has told you that Lexington County last year ranked third in the state for the number of roadway deaths. The reasons range among several factors, some of that has been blamed on speeding.
Tuesday we road along with Lexington Police and it did not take long for us to notice that almost everyone was going 5 miles, or over the posted speed limit.
In 2018, the town of Lexington had two traffic deaths, but the number of crashes they had gone up by almost 230 from 2017 to 2018.
In an hour, Lexington Police officers ended up pulling over 9 people that were going 15 to 20 miles over the posted speed limit.
Officers say speeding paired with impatience, are one of the top factors that make up crashes.
If we want to bring the amount of crashes and deaths in Lexington County down, officials say you need to consider speeding and you have to take steps to control your driving.
“We really need to bring those collision numbers down. Collisions are, you know a lot of times people say I was involved in an accident, well an accident is something that you didn’t have control of. We look at collisions as just what they are. They are a collision that happens because driver inattention, driver impatience, driver speeding, those are all preventable,” said Cameron Mortenson, spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department.
In all, 994 people died on South Carolina roads in 2018, that’s the highest amount since 2016.
As of Jan. 20, so far 43 people have died on the roads. That is down just 3 from the same time period last year.
