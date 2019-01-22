United Way seeks volunteers to help count Midlands homeless population, distribute care packages

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands will begin their annual Point in Time Count on Wednesday. It’s a yearly survey to help identify those struggling with homelessness in our community.
United Way of the Midlands will be accepting volunteers through the end of Tuesday to help out with the count.
The survey helps to put a number on exactly how many people in our community are without permanent or stable housing. This also helps to identify the needs of the Midlands homeless population, and where there are gaps in services. This year’s count kicks off Wednesday and there’s still time to volunteer.
Becky Morrison is the director of major gifts and leadership with United Way of the Midlands. She says, “We are needing people to actually help us conduct our surveys. We’ll offer training on what that looks like. It’s easy. It’s painless. It’s going up to individuals and just having a conversation with them, finding out what their needs are and in return, we offer a packet of cold weather items and a care package to help them through.”
United Way is reporting there has been a decrease in the homeless population within the 13 counties they cover throughout the Midlands. Officials say there has been a 40% drop in homelessness across the Midlands over the last five years.
Last year, a little more than 1,200 people were surveyed during the Point in Time Count
This year, United Way will be adding a new survey to target a specific demographic within our homeless population.
“Point in Time Count will conduct a Youth and Transition Count, which will focus on individuals that are 18 through 24. They fall into some gaps with surveys. So we will be holding a one-day blitz, interviewing those individuals and finding out what their needs and gaps in services are,” Morrison said.
If you’re looking to volunteer or make donations, visit the United Way website. They say they mostly need cold weather items like new coats and gloves, and they’re always in need of toiletries.
