3 teens arrested after 14-year-old crashes car into police station

MILLCREEK, UT (KSL/CNN) - Three teenagers are in custody after police say they crashed an allegedly stolen vehicle into the police station, due to not enough driving experience and poor weather.
Officers say the crash happened early Monday morning when a 14-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the police station.
The driver and two others in the car, both 13-year-old girls, fled on foot.
"I just saw a car turning, and it was making a right-hand turn. It started fishtailing, and it went right into the police station. Then, a whole bunch of kids got out and started booking it,” said Christina Wright, a gas station attendant who witnessed the crash.
Police say the crash was caused by a combination of weather-related issues and not knowing how to drive.
All three suspects were taken into custody about an hour after the incident.
Officers say the car the teenagers were in was stolen and belongs to an adult one of the suspects was living with.
