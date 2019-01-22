SLED investigates shooting death of 14-year-old on Bing Street in Allendale Co.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Allendale, South Carolina. He was found on the ground by a vehicle in the backyard of a home on Bing Street.
It’s the second homicide on that street in six months. SLED is investigating both.
“I was getting groceries out of my car and I heard some loud noises and screams and hollering,” said Wilda Robinson.
Wilda Robinson lives three doors down from where a 14-year-old was shot and killed Saturday.
“Just the word killed. That does not match with 14-year-old,” Robinson said.
It haunted her and prompted her to challenge the community to act.
“We’re responsible. We have to, as a community, come together to try to stop this violence among young people in this small community," said Robinson.
It’s a community with a rich history in civil rights, Robinson said.
She said community leaders put themselves in harms way to help residents vote - and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr even had a hand
“This county was involved in the 1965 summer voter education project that was under the authorization of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and it helped change things in the south," said Robinson.
Robinson said the Voting Rights Act was passed as a result of events like that one. She says it’s a reminder that we all have a place in this world but the youth have to live to claim it.
Robinson suggests people collaborate on what's best for the community to make it vibrant, safe and productive.
“Dr. King said that the time is always right to do the right thing.”
The coroner has not released the identity of the 14-year-old.
Kelvin Creech Jr., 18, was also killed on that same street on July 13, 2018. His homicide hasn’t been solved.
