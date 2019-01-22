Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses a student audience at Benedict College Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Senator Bernie Sanders visited students at Benedict College in Columbia following his appearance at Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Columbia on Monday.
Sanders (I-VT) spoke to students at an event called “A conversation with students.”
So far, Sanders has not announced his plans for the 2020 election and whether or not he’ll run for president. He was a democratic candidate in 2016.
Sanders was introduced by a Benedict College alumnus who now works in the senator’s office. You can watch the full speech and conversation here:
