Report: Police find dog tied to car, ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in parking lot of SC Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pet owner was issued a citation Monday after police found a dog tied to a vehicle and “shaking uncontrollably” in the parking lot of the Seaboard Street Walmart in Myrtle Beach, according to a report.
Police were at the Walmart conducting a check when they spotted the animal. Officers saw that three people were inside a Volkswagen, one of them being the dog’s owner, the Myrtle Beach Police Department report stated.
The man, identified as Scott Norris, said they were living in the vehicle until they can find work in the area. The dog, he added, needed time outside of the Volkswagen, according to police.
Police told the man he couldn’t leave the dog outside since it was 32 degrees. One officer noted the animal urinated several times in a short period.
According to the owner, the dog had a urinary tract infection that they could not afford to treat.
Norris was issued a citation for animal cruelty, and the dog was placed into protective custody and taken to the Grand Strand Humane Society, according to the report.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.