Recipe: Burning Man cocktail from Bourbon Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
It may be chilly outside but it’s burning up at Bourbon Restaurant in Columbia! We had a chance to hangout with head bartender Kat Hunter and have her make one of their signature “Tiki Week” (running now through February 3rd) cocktails.
“BURNING MAN”
Ingredients:
2 oz. of Woodford Reserve Rye
2 oz. of coconut cream
1/2 oz. of Averna
1/2 oz. of Vietnamese cinnamon syrup
1 tsp. of matcha powder
2 drops of birdseye chili bitters
4 shakes of mole bitters
Directions:
Fill cocktail shaker with ingredients, in order.
Add crushed ice to cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Strain drink into glass.
Add large ice cubes.
Top with crushed ice.
Garnish with aloe leaves, cinnamon sticks and tropical flowers.
Enjoy!
