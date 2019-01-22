Recipe: Burning Man cocktail from Bourbon Columbia

Cocktails galore at Bourbon Restaurant
By Madeline Cuddihy | January 22, 2019 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:02 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It may be chilly outside but it’s burning up at Bourbon Restaurant in Columbia! We had a chance to hangout with head bartender Kat Hunter and have her make one of their signature “Tiki Week” (running now through February 3rd) cocktails.

“BURNING MAN”

Ingredients:

2 oz. of Woodford Reserve Rye

2 oz. of coconut cream

1/2 oz. of Averna

1/2 oz. of Vietnamese cinnamon syrup

1 tsp. of matcha powder

2 drops of birdseye chili bitters

4 shakes of mole bitters

Directions:

Fill cocktail shaker with ingredients, in order.

Add crushed ice to cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Strain drink into glass.

Add large ice cubes.

Top with crushed ice.

Garnish with aloe leaves, cinnamon sticks and tropical flowers.

Enjoy!

