No. 19 South Carolina women handle No. 25 Missouri 79-65

A personal foul was called on Missouri's Sophie Cunningham with 2:39 left in the third quarter. She was defending South Carolina's Lele Grissett on the low block and Missouri's Akira Levy doubled down on Grissett, grabbing for the ball as the whistle blew and both were given questionable technical fouls. At that point, the Gamecocks were up 57-44. The lead reached 24 in the fourth quarter.