LCSD: Deputies search for masked duo who robbed woman during home invasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crime where two masked men broke into a woman’s home looking for her safe.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Beaver Dam Road in the Quail Valley subdivision in Lexington County on Jan. 21.
The woman told investigators that around 6:30 p.m., the two men broke into her home asking her about a safe. She said they left with cash and jewelry instead.
One of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 units responded to a track, but it ended after a short distance from the scene of the crime.
Anyone with information about the incident can share tips anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
