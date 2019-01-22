First Alert Forecast: Tracking even colder temps and more heavy rain

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning is another First Alert. Why you ask? We’re tracking a cold front that will slide into the Midlands from the west. That front will bring heavy rain. Now, ahead of the front on Wednesday, a few showers will be possible. However, highest rain chances will arrive late Wednesday through early Thursday morning as the cold front moves in. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Up to an inch of rain or more is possible for several locations in the Midlands. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question either. Winds will also be a bit breezy. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you.