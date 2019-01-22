First Alert Forecast: Tracking even colder temps and more heavy rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking a few changes in your forecast for the week. In fact, we’ll see more cold weather and even more rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday morning is a First Alert. Morning temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Plan ahead!
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and a few late night isolated showers for some in the Midlands.
· Wednesday night into early Thursday morning is another First Alert for heavy rain.
· A cold front will slide through the Midlands Wednesday night into Thursday, giving way to heavy rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
· Highs will climb into the mid 60s Wednesday, then into the low 60s by Thursday.
· High temperatures will sink into the 40s by the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Your Tuesday morning is a First Alert. Temperatures will start the day in the upper teens and lower 20s. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors. By afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few isolated late night showers are possible in the Midlands, possibly even a little sleet in parts of the area, but we don’t expect many problems if any at all. We’ll keep you posted.
Wednesday night into early Thursday morning is another First Alert. Why you ask? We’re tracking a cold front that will slide into the Midlands from the west. That front will bring heavy rain. Now, ahead of the front on Wednesday, a few showers will be possible. However, highest rain chances will arrive late Wednesday through early Thursday morning as the cold front moves in. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Up to an inch of rain or more is possible for several locations in the Midlands. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question either. Winds will also be a bit breezy. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you.
Otherwise, as we go through the day Thursday, we’ll see decreasing rain chances and gradual clearing. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, then in the low 60s Thursday.
Drier weather moves in to the Midlands for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
Tonight: Clear Skies. Bitterly Cold. Low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds: E 5 mph.
First Alert Tuesday: Cold Start. Sun & Clouds. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SE 5-15 mph.
First Alert Overnight (Wed PM/Thu AM): Cloudy & Rainy. Some of the rain will be heavy. Isolated storm possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, then slow clearing. Highs in the low 60s.
