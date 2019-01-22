FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for cold temperatures Tuesday morning, heavy rain on the way

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Cold High pressure will give us one more day of well below normal temperatures before a dramatic change in 24 hours. Winds will switch to the Southwest by late tonight, bringing in abundant Gulf moisture ahead of a strong cold front.
Tuesday morning is a First Alert. Morning temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.
Temperatures will respond accordingly, overnight lows in the Lower 20s will be in the upper 30s Wednesday morning. Highs in the 40s today will rise into the Upper 60s Wednesday.
The amount of moisture being pumped into the state will be impressive for this time of year. Very heavy rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 1.5-2.5” of rain is possible over the Midlands.
High pressure moves back in Friday with cooler (not as cold as the last front) temperatures into the weekend. The next system continues to show signs of moving to our south and east by Sunday/Monday. Still could brush the area with a 20% chance of showers Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Tuesday morning is a First Alert morning for cold temperatures
- First Alert Wednesday for Heavy Rain
- Much warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday
- Drier and cooler Friday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and chilly. Highs Upper 40s
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows Upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much warmer. Rain develops late. Highs Upper 60s. Rain chance 40%g
