CPD searching for suspect who stole credit card from Harden Street restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is investigating a stole credit card incident that took place on January 17th.
Investigators are trying to identify a male suspect accused of stealing a credit card from the victim at a Harden Street restaurant.
The suspect is accused of making several fraudulent purchases to various businesses.
The victim stated that purchases totaling close to $900 were fraudulently made.
If you know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.