CPD investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on Beltline Blvd

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery.
The incident took place at the Dollar General on the 600 block of Beltline Blvd.
Officials believe a male suspect entered the store and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video. Check back for updates.
If you have any information about this incident you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.