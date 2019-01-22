Confederate flag that once flew over SC Statehouse now on display in state’s Confederate Relic Room

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Confederate flag that once flew over the South Carolina Statehouse until it was removed following the Charleston church shooting in 2015 is now on full display in Columbia.
The flag is now on exhibit at the South Carolina Relic Room and Military Museum.
“The flag from the State House is a significant 21st-century political artifact, not a 19th-century military one. It was never carried into battle, unlike many of the approximately 150 S.C. military flags, dating from 1832 – 2009, that we have in our collection,” says a statement released by the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in 2017.
The Confederate battle flag that was removed from the South Carolina State House by an act of the legislature in 2015 had not been previously put on display at the museum as outlined in the legislative order.
