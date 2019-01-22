Bill requiring SLED to investigate all officer-involved shootings moves on

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Senate Judiciary Committee discussed a bill that would delegate all officer-involved shooting investigations to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Since 2015, SLED has investigated 186 of the 191 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina.
They are called in for nearly every shooting, with a few exceptions.
In 2016, a SLED agent was involved in a shooting in Chesterfield County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate that.
Senator Gerald Malloy prefiled the bill before the session started. He says he wants to see uniformity when it comes to these officer-involved shooting investigations.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move the bill to the Senate floor. “Some wanted local control over it. The majority of the committee still believe that we should end up moving forward so SLED can be the group that will end up investigating all officer-involved shootings,” Sen. Malloy said.
The proposed bill would grant SLED specific jurisdiction and authority to conduct an investigation of all officer-involved shootings in the state.
The bill says if the officer involved in the shooting is employed by SLED, then the sheriff of the county where the shooting happened would investigate it.
