Widow of slain Florence police officer cites ‘confusion’ following husband’s death, pushes for SLED to lead investigations

“RCSD’s investigators have the expertise and a nationally accredited lab to conduct such investigations. We did not classify the Florence County shooting as an officer-involved shooting. It was a murder; a premeditated mass shooting against the officers. We investigated it as such. We were in daily communication with the officials appointed to represent the agencies we were working with. We shared information such as suspect information, arrest and court hearings as we do with all criminal investigations. Our continued prayers go out to the Carraway and Turner families, as well as the other officers who were shot.”