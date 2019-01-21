Widow of slain Florence police officer cites ‘confusion’ following husband’s death, pushes for SLED to lead investigations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The widow of a Florence police officer killed in the line of duty last fall is speaking out about her support for new legislation that would require the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate all officer-involved shootings.
Sgt. Terrence Carraway, 52, was killed in what investigators called an ambush attack on law enforcement within the affluent Vintage Place subdivision in Florence County. It was there that investigators said 74-year-old Fred Hopkins opened fire on Florence County sheriff’s deputies who had arrived at his home to execute a search warrant for his son. Sgt. Carraway was killed responding as back-up and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner died several weeks later from injuries sustained in the attack. Five other law enforcement officers were shot and are recovering from their injuries.
“When my husband was killed in the line of duty, I automatically knew justice had to be served and my duty was to advocate so his legacy lived on,” Allison Carraway said.
She testified last Tuesday in front of members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, supporting the legislation introduced by Hartsville Senator Gerald Malloy. It was originally introduced in 2015 but ultimately fell through. Senator Malloy reintroduced the bill in December requiring all officer-involved shootings in South Carolina be investigated by SLED. During the hearing. Senator Robbie Sabb made a recommendation for SLED to investigate officer-involved shootings when the officer is a victim as well.
“It felt as if we were pushed to the side because of maybe confusion or complication about the investigation and we as a family felt as if we deserved to know,” she said.
In the days following the deadly shooting, Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone turned the investigation over to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, rather than SLED. Carraway testified three days after the shooting, none of the departments involved had contacted her. She also said she was never offered grief counseling and a victim advocate did not contact her.
The Florence Police Department declined to comment on testimony made by Carraway as it relates to the services she said she was never offered by the department.
During the testimony, she also told the committee on Nov. 28, two months after the shooting, three RCSD investigators arrived at her home to update her on the case. She testified that was the first and only update she had received since the shooting and said she hasn’t received an update since the home visit. She also said she made a call to the chief of SLED and only after that conversation did RCSD get into contact with her.
If the legislation were to become law, Carraway said the process of dealing with grieving families could be streamlined in order to minimize complications or confusion.
“If SLED is in charge of cases like mine, again, they would be the resource the family would go to in the event this would happen,” she said. “We would know to expect them to be there to inform us of what we need to do.”
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released this statement in response to assertions made by Carraway during her testimony:
“RCSD’s investigators have the expertise and a nationally accredited lab to conduct such investigations. We did not classify the Florence County shooting as an officer-involved shooting. It was a murder; a premeditated mass shooting against the officers. We investigated it as such. We were in daily communication with the officials appointed to represent the agencies we were working with. We shared information such as suspect information, arrest and court hearings as we do with all criminal investigations. Our continued prayers go out to the Carraway and Turner families, as well as the other officers who were shot.”
During her testimony, Carraway spoke of the six other officers involved in the ambush, listing each off by name. That prompted Katie Godwin, the mother of Farrah Turner, to release this statement:
“While I respect Mrs. Carraway for sharing her experience, the statements she made which purported to represent my daughter and I were not authorized in any way by me or any other member of Farrah’s family and do not reflect my experience with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and McLeod Regional Medical Center. I would like to make it abundantly clear that Mrs. Carraway’s experience and words are her own and do not reflect mine. No one has authority to speak on behalf of my daughter or my family except myself and the family spokesperson, Attorney Britney R. Weaver.”
The bill will be heard in front of the full Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
