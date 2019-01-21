RCSD makes arrest in The Grove at St. Andrews apartments armed robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Suspects connected to an armed robbery at The Grove at St. Andrews apartments have been arrested according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
RCSD was dispatched to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in reference to an armed robbery around 11 a.m. on January 19th.
After an investigation into the incident Damond Hardy, 32, and Keyon Prophet, 25, have been arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Taurus Caesar, 19, and Journey Snell, 19, have been charged with accessory after the fact.
Each of the individuals involved is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.