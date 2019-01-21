Presidential hopefuls speak at King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Jordan Thompson was one of the hundreds of people who braved the cold to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Columbia native said he’s been lucky to have this event in his hometown. “We are still moving forward and in order to do so, we have to have events like this. We have to have people show up.”
The South Carolina NAACP’s annual King Day at the Dome kicked off Monday morning with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church in downtown Columbia.
Senator Corey Booker (D-New Jersey) and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) were in attendance.
After the service, hundreds marched to the State House grounds for the rally. Marquetta Randolph said this is her second time attending the event. “It takes a strong person to stand by themselves and start a legacy.”
The theme for the rally was Education First: Illuminating the Path to Change.
Sen. Booker and Sen. Sanders spoke to the crowd. Both men are still mulling over the idea of running for President in 2020.
Sen. Booker told the crowd, “We are still in a nation where too many of us don’t experience the greatness of the dream.”
Both men asked for change. Sen. Sanders said, “This country has suffered too long from discrimination. We are not going backward. We are going forward.”
For many, the event was a chance to reflect on what MLK did for the country and what his legacy means.
Thompson said, “We can all get along. We don’t have to fight and fuss and this and that. We can all come together and be united as one.”
Later on this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) will be visiting Columbia. Both have already announced they will be running for President.
South Carolina is the first southern state to hold their Presidential Primary in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.