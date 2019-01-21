Pats grind for 7-0 lead vs Chiefs on first drive

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Patriots have taken a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs after a grinding, 15-play, 80-yard drive that consumed more than half of the first quarter and ended with Sony Michel's touchdown plunge.
New England was 3 for 3 on third down, but Michel did most of the work, carrying seven times for 32 yards against what was statistically the worst rush defense in the NFL this season.
The draining drive also deflated a raucous crowd packed inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Now, it’s up to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the league’s highest-scoring offense to provide an answer.
