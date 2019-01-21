Midlands food truck offers free meals for federal workers hit by shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As we enter day 31 of the longest partial government shutdown in United States history, many of our federal workers are struggling to make ends meet without their paychecks.
We’ve seen major corporations like Fazoli’s and Airbnb provide special offers to federal employees during this shutdown, but Scott Benny’s is a family run food truck in the Midlands, and their reps say they’re in it for the long haul.
In a Facebook post accompanied with a handwritten note, Scott Benny’s business representatives announced they’d be offering free meals to federal employees affected by the shutdown as long as things are at a standstill all they need to do is show ID.
Managers from the food truck say what’s happening is wrong, and they believe the community needs to stick together to make sure people suffering from this shutdown have someone looking out for them.
“We feel like it’s something we should give back to them in appreciation of the support,” said Jenn Reynoso from Scott Benny’s.
Folks at the food truck say they believe in loyalty…and that sense of familial protection extends to their customers.
“We are a village and we always have individuals come in to support us,” said Cara Murphy from Scott Benny’s. “We feel as though we have to do the same.”
WIS has received reports that other restaurants in Columbia like Bourbon on Main Street have offered support to federal employees during this shutdown.
Harvest Hope Food Bank said if you’re a federal worker who needs assistance during the shutdown, give the emergency food pantry a call at 803-254-4432, and they’ll put you on the right path.
