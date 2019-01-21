‘I want to be prepared, but I’m praying this never happens,’ school trains with kits to stop bleeding

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - School was out because of the MLK Holiday, but that didn’t stop teachers from learning valuable lessons that could save your child’s life.
Staff at Riverbank Elementary in West Columbia got a hands-on walkthrough with new tourniquet kits so they can help stop traumatic bleeding.
Almost every school district in the state has the kits. Roughly 18 thousand of them have been given out by DHEC.
It is an initiative that began as an idea in 2017.
Officials said this process partly started because of school shootings around America.
What started off as an idea two years ago, became a reality on Monday.
Jamie Allen, a 2nd-grade teacher at Riverbank watched on as a paramedic with Lexington County EMS taught them how to use tourniquets contained within the kits.
She has been teaching for 21 years, but this training session is their new reality.
“It was very overwhelming, but that’s the world and the world is changing and we have to prepare and change with it,” Allen said.
Allen and 120 employees at Riverbank Elementary went through the training with help from Prisma Health officials and Lexington County EMS.
It is yet another responsibility placed upon teachers, but one School Principal David Sims says his teachers must be a part of.
Because they’re teachers they know that they’ll be asked to do things other than teach,” Sims said.
Sims says their eventual goal is to have one of these life-saving kits in every classroom, but for now, they will train for the kits provided by DHEC and extras the district has purchased, hoping they remain unused.
“I want to be prepared, but I’m praying this never happens,” Sims said.
The kits can also be used in any scenario where massive bleeding happens.
Lexington 2 Officials say they have almost trained their entire staff in the district on how to use them and are wrapping up this month.
As it stands, almost every district in the state has the kits to place in every school, which are distributed based on population. Only a few final few districts are left and currently undergoing initial training according to DHEC.
Since it is a holiday, we are working to find out this week when other school districts will have all of their staff trained with their kits.
Lexington 1 School District Officials did tell us they are in the process of distributing the kits to each location and that the district trained responders (nurses and other staff) at each site last month.
We will bring you those updates as they come in.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.