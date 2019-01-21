FIRST ALERT: Monday is an Alert Day for much colder temperatures

First Alert This Morning For Very Cold Temperatures
Cold High pressure overhead will give us much colder temperatures today and Tuesday. We’ll start the mornings in the Lower 20s with a Wind Chill in the teens through 9a.m. Wind will not be much of a factor as the day goes on. However, still, 10-15 degrees below normal for Highs.
Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of our next system and cold front. Southwest winds will bring the temperatures up into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday along with rain chances. A cold front will cross the area by the end of the week, bringing cooler conditions once again.
One thing to watch is the slight chance of sleet or freezing rain Wednesday morning, then again over the weekend. There may be enough moisture to have a few areas to watch. Something to keep an eye on- not expecting any issues at this time.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning for colder temperatures
- Temperatures in the 20s this morning and Tuesday
- Rain chance returns Wednesday into Thursday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cold. Highs Lower 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Lower 20s
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs Middle 40s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.