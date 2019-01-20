WATCH LIVE: SC NAACP 2019 MLK Day at the Dome event in Columbia on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina NAACP has announced that Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker will both attend the 2019 King Day at the Dome event in Columbia.
The theme of the event is “Education First: Illuminating the Path to Change.”
The day starts at Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street in downtown Columbia with a prayer service at 8:30 a.m. That will be followed by a march at 9:30 a.m. to the State House. A rally will then begin at 10:15 a.m. Two of the speakers will be Senators Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders.
Also in attendance will be Rev. Nelson Rivers, Vice-President, Religious Affair and External Relations, National Action Network, New York, New York and more.
You can watch the entire event here on WISTV.COM or on the WIS News 10 Facebook page.
Both Sanders (I-VT) and Booker (D-NJ) have been to events in the Midlands in the last several months. Sanders was the keynote speaker at an October 2018 Medicare for All Rally in Columbia. Booker was in attendance at an elected official’s cook-out in Orangeburg County in October 2018.
Both men are said to be considering runs in 2020 for president of the United States.
