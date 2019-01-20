UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to shooting at North Pointe Estates in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a fatal domestic-related shooting that took place outside of an apartment complex.
Roderick Cornelius, 33, arrested late Saturday night on Bon Air Dry by CPD investigators aided with help from the Fugitive Team & the US Marshals Task Force.
Officers were dispatched to North Pointe Estates on the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Darren D. Calhoun, 29, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital via EMS and later died. An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Cornelius is currently being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
He is facing murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony charges.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.