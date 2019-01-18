Proposed bill would increase cigarette taxes to raise SC teachers' pay

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would increases taxes on cigarettes to help increase pay raises for public school teachers.
House Bill 3665 suggests taxes on cigarettes should be increase by five cents on each cigarette. The bill also states the tax would be attributed to South Carolina’s Department of Education to be “used for equal pay raises for all K-12 public school teachers”.
Representatives Joseph Jefferson (D)-Berkeley County, Lonnie Hosey (D)-Barnwell, Mark Willis, (R) - Greenville, Wendy Brawley (D)-Richland, Leon Howard (D)-Richland and Robert Williams (D)-Darlington introduced the bill on Jan. 17.
The proposed bill is now in committee in the state’s House of Representatives, if the bill is passed it will move to senate then ratified and signed by the governor into legislation.
