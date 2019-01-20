Driver under the influence causes multiple collisions on Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An alcohol-related collision involving two vehicles and a motorcycle is under investigation by Columbia Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
Kenneth Smith, 34, has been identified as the suspect who was driving a Chevy Impala that struck a motorcyclist and a Ford F550.
While stopped at a stop light on Bluff Road, the motorcyclist was hit from behind by Smith's vehicle.
The impact caused the motorcyclist to slide across the roadway.
A CPD officer found the victim and immediately rendered first aid by applying a tourniquet to a serious injury to his leg in an effort to stop additional blood loss until EMS arrived on scene.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, slide gear, and reflective vest.
Smith also hit a Ford F550 causing the driver of the truck to receive minor injuries.
The identities of the motorcyclist or the driver of the Ford has not been released.
Smith was taken to a hospital for facial fractures.
The Traffic Safety Unit consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the incident.
Once Smith is released from the hospital, he is expected to be charged with felony DUI, driving under suspension, and violation of habitual driver.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.