USC Athletics to give federal employees free basketball tickets during government shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Athletics Department said Saturday that they will offer complimentary tickets to all men’s and women’s basketball home games for federal government employees and their immediate families through the duration of the partial federal government shutdown.
Tickets will be provided through the Colonial Life Arena Box Office on game day and will be based on availability.
Federal government employees can claim up to four complimentary tickets for immediate family members per game by showing a valid federal government ID at the Colonial Life Arena Ticket Office, which opens 2.5 hours before tipoff.
For more information, contact the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.