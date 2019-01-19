Traveling van makes Columbia stop to meet & honor cancer survivors

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Creating a network of cancer survivors one million hands strong.
That’s the goal of quite the unique traveling art piece. It was once a completely white van, that now sports a new paint job of various sized and colored handprints.
Jeremy Gorup is driving across the country, meeting cancer survivors and having them share their stories and their handprints
It’s dedicated to his Mom, Betty, who is a cancer survivor.
“When they come and share, put their hand on it… talk and share with other people who show up… it’s not professional therapy or anything but a release of emotions,” said Gorup.” There’s been a lot of crying and hugging and smiles and building a network of people who have beaten cancer.”
It’s all free! Jeremy provides the paint, the canvas, and the gloves. Survivors are also invited to tag the canvas with personal and inspiring quotes.
You can find the van daily through January 27th at several locations. It’ll be at the Home Depot on Fernandina Rd in Columbia from 8-10 AM, from 2-4 pm at the Planet Fitness on State St in Cayce, and from 7-9 pm at the Walmart on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.