“They’re heaven-sent nurses,” NICU Mom thanks local nurses for Christmas miracle

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Any Mom with a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit will tell you: the fear, the anxiety and the love for their child is all jumbled together amid the beeping of machines. It’s why a solid support system is so crucial. And the most unexpected support system made all the difference in the world for Sarah Hernandez.
Hernandez was almost 24 weeks pregnant with twins when she visited her sister who was graduating from Fort Jackson and leaving in September. And with the departure of Sarah's sister came an arrival long before anyone was ready.
When Noah was born, he was 1 lb. 4 oz. and now he's 5 pounds, 4.5 ounces. He was supposed to be born the beginning of January, but instead made his entrance with his twin sister in September. Born sixteen weeks early, Noah is a marvel of modern-day medicine.
“I see that every day in Noah,” Hernandez said. “He's a little miracle everything he's been through he gives me my strength."
Sarah told WIS doctors don't know why her body decided it was time for her son, Noah and her daughter, Emily to come into the world almost four months early. Especially, when she was a thousand miles from her home of Dallas, Texas.
"I just remember they were hooked up to all these machines," she said.
And just as quickly as Emily entered the world she left after two short days.
"She was my first daughter,” Hernandez said through tears. “And you know having three boys we all waited for our little girl."
Sarah, her husband, and their three other children were devastated. But Noah was still there. And growing every day. He and Sarah were stuck, though, as he got treatment at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. Noah was too fragile to travel back home.
"All of us are Moms and none of us can imagine the position that she's been thrown in," said Kristina Goff, one of Noah’s NICU nurses.
Sarah spent two months glued to Noah's bedside. She missed Halloween and Thanksgiving with her young boys at home. And then she was faced with the impossible decision of staying with Noah for Christmas… or going home to her family in Dallas. But she quickly learned, nothing is impossible when you have the right people in your corner.
"When Jodi came up with this idea we were like, YES. Let's do it,” said Ariana Dreher, another NICU nurse.
Jodi Pamic, another one of Noah’s NICU nurses, had spent weeks asking Hernandez whether or not she had thought about going home for Christmas. When Hernandez told Pamic she couldn’t afford to go, the nurses jumped at the opportunity to give.
"To me, that was the best Christmas ever,” said Pamic. “Knowing that we did something to help somebody else who truly needed something to go right for her."
The nurses pulled together to buy her a plane ticket on Christmas Day, so she could see Noah and all three of her boys in Dallas – all on the same day. She surprised them at the doorstep and was welcomed with tears.
“My oldest was like yes Mom, this is the best Christmas present ever! And when he said that I thought of Jodi right away,” Hernandez said.
And while they all share a duty of caring for the tiniest of hearts, these NICU nurses also heal the biggest most broken ones of all.
“They are heaven-sent nurses,” Hernandez said.
After the nurses helped Sarah get home, she paid it forward and helped contribute so that another Mom could go home.
