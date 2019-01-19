SCHP search for vehicle involved in December hit-and-run with a moped

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who fled the scene of a collision with a moped in December.
The crash happened on Dec. 26 around 7:30 a.m. on Secondary 719, or Busbee Road, near Pasture Road in Gaston.
The moped driver was left seriously injured in the collision.
The make and model of the vehicle have not been identified, but it may be a dark metallic gray with right-front damage.
If you have any information on this collision or the vehicle, you’re asked to call SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
