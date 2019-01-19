RCSD investigating armed robbery at The Grove at St. Andrews apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of an armed robbery at The Grove at St. Andrews Apartments off of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia.
At approximately 11:45 a.m. Saturday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in reference to an armed robbery.
RCSD deputies are currently on scene and assessing the situation. The investigation is ongoing.
Residents on the scene say they were asked to evacuate their apartments due to the incident.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.