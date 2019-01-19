Pedestrian struck and killed on Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Aiken Co. identified

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner has identified a man who was struck and killed while attempting to cross the highway on Friday.
Coroner Tim Carlton identified the man as 63-year-old Mark Evans, of Clearwater, SC.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The driver of a 1997 Ford 5-150 was traveling on Jefferson Davis Highway in Clearwater when Evans entered the roadway in an attempt to cross the road.
