Orangeburg man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County man has been arrested in connection to a drug bust that took place on Friday.
“This individual had in his possession quite a number of illegal items, including marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is not the first time we’ve had contact with this person.”
Terrance “TJ” Smith, 39, has been charged with trafficking “Molly,” better known as ecstasy, trafficking 100 grams or more of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Smith is also being charged with trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine in connection to a separate incident.
Smith was taken into custody after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s narcotics officers, as well as agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, after an inspection of a Gospel Hill Court residence and a vehicle at that location.
Agents found 128 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of marijuana, more than 100 dosage units of Molly at the property inside a van and inside the home, according to warrants.
Officials have been searching for Smith since a controlled buy in 2017 when undercover agents bought 65 grams of cocaine from him.
Smith’s bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday.
