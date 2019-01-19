‘It shouldn’t have to take people to die for you to want to do something’ frustrated residents speak about Allen Benedict Court Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - More than 400 people are still out of their homes after a gas leak at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments prompted residents to evacuate.
Two people were found dead inside separate apartments at the complex on Thursday, but it is still not confirmed that their deaths are related to the gas leak.
Residents tell WIS they had fifteen minutes to grab any necessities they need from their apartment, and officials say they simply don't know when or if those hundreds of people will be allowed to return to their homes.
Officials have not made a connection between this evacuation and the two bodies found on Thursday.
They also want to be clear that until the autopsy and toxicology reports come back, they cannot link the two.
The Columbia Fire Department said it responded seven times last year to complaints of a smell of gas.
WIS went through hundreds of work orders Friday, filed by tenants who live there, and found complaints about a gas odor.
Paperwork shows the orders were tended to on the same day the issue was reported.
The complex is nearly 80 years old, and residents tell WIS maintenance issues are a regular occurrence.
"It shouldn't have to take people to die for you to want to do something,” Lashawn Banks, a resident said. “People keep complaining and complaining and you're not doing anything. I know you're not doing anything because I've called the rental office, I've called the housing place and still nothing has been done. They just keep telling you we are going to come, we are going to come. They don't come.”
A third party will come in and inspect the property and bring their findings to the police and fire department.
Only then will a determination be made whether it's safe for residents to come back.
Mayor Steve Benjamin did say there is currently not enough public housing in the city to accommodate the 400 people displaced on a permanent basis if the property is shut down.
The Columbia Housing Authority said it has been proactive in its approach to responding to complaints of gas leaks from residents.
It is providing meals, transportation, and temporary housing to residents of Allen Benedict Court Apartments.
