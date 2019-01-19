CPD investigating fatal domestic-related shooting at North Pointe Estates apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are following several leads in connection to an isolated fatal domestic-related shooting that took place outside of an apartment complex.
Officers were dispatched to North Pointe Estates on the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he died.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after the autopsy is conducted Sunday morning.
CPD is continuing to interview witnesses regarding the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with tips that could help this investigation is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
