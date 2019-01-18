Suspect in fatal Texas church shooting found dead, police say

By Josh White | January 17, 2019 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 8:32 AM

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Gray News) – Police said the suspect in a shooting outside a church that killed one woman and left another victim critically injured has been found dead in a hotel room Friday.

The Harris Country Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Arthur Edigin, 62, was dead when deputies enter the room. That followed an hours-long standoff with officials, including SWAT and negotiators.

Authorities said the victims were shot in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The wounded victim was transported to a hospital.

KTRK reports that Edigin is the deceased victim’s estranged husband, and the injured victim is Edigin’s daughter, citing law enforcement sources.

Officials believe the suspect was motivated by a domestic dispute.

KPRC reports the deceased victim was 66 years old, and the injured victim is 31.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and description of Edigin late Thursday night.

