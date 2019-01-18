Tony-winning play opens this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An exceptional young boy – and a thrilling journey. The Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night Time" opens this weekend at Trustus Theatre in Columbia. The show also features the first actor with autism to play the leading role in the southeast.
Beck Chandler, a USC student, plays the leading role of Christopher Boone, a teenager with autism who goes on the adventure of a lifetime though London.
"We both have autism which is – of course it changes a lot about who you are really. It just changes the way you go through life. But I think that me and Christopher have a lot in common and when I go out there every night I’m rooting for him.”
The show, which deals with the subject of autism, family and the power of love, is as every bit compelling as it is important. “I think the show is important because it shows the power of difference and it shows the importance of being brave – even when maybe you shouldn’t be brave," says Chandler.
Scott Pattinson, a guest actor from London who plays Christopher’s father in the show, has his own personal connection with the role. “I have an autistic sister in England, so it’s been fun to delve deeper into that role of being a parent to that.”
Pattinson says he hopes audiences leave with a sense of purpose. "That’s what I hope comes from this – a message of hope, a message of love – not to shove autism into a corner. The more we discuss it the more we learn – the more we can talk about it the better.”
The show runs through February 9th and you can find tickets on the Trustus Theatre website.
