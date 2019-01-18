Suspect connected to internet sale armed robbery arrested

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Tranham Martise Woodward, Jr., 20, has been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place in Elgin on January 5th.
The victim allowed a stranger he met on the internet to come to their home to sell a rifle.
The stranger, later identified as Woodward, pulled a handgun and stole the victim's rifle and cell phone.
According to officials, Woodward is a documented gang member from Irmo, SC with an extensive criminal history.
KCSO Investigators were able to coordinate with the Richland County Midlands Gang Task Force to identify and apprehend Woodward.
Kershaw County officers would like this incident to be a reminder to all citizens that the KCSO provides a safe internet purchase exchange location with video monitoring in our parking lot.
Officers do not advise anyone to allow strangers to come to your residence for internet purchases.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.