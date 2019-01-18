Sumter man charged with insurance fraud, third-degree burglary

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 29-year-old Sumter has been sentenced to two years in prison after being charged with insurance fraud and third-degree burglary on Thursday, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Arthur Goodman submitted two fraudulent insurance claims in 2017. The first claim was submitted after Goodman was involved in a collision in Sumter County in April 2017. After going to a local hospital, Goodman submitted a claim for his alleged injuries, which was later flagged as suspicious.
Two months later, Goodman claimed to be involved in another collision that took place on Interstate 20. He submitted a claim to a different insurance company in the amount of $18,000. The company paid Goodman some of the money and he later cashed the checks.
SLED investigated both claims and determined that they were false.
Goodman is serving a concurrent sentence for the charges.
