South Carolina falls to Miss. St., suffers first conference loss

STARKVILLE, MS (WIS) - With Teaira McCowan putting up her first 20-20 game of the year for the Bulldogs, Mississippi State defeated South Carolina 89-74 handing the Gamecocks their first conference loss of the season.
McCowan recorded 26 points and 24 rebounds for the Bulldogs while three other starters scored in double figures.
The Gamecocks led by as many as six points in the second quarter before Vic Schaefer’s squad put together an 18-7 run to take a 48-43 lead at halftime.
USC would close the gap at the end of the third with a 3-pointer by Te’a Cooper to put the Gamecocks within one, but Mississippi State would pull ahead in the final quarter outscoring Carolina 24-10.
Cooper led the Gamecocks with 27 points and six assists while Tyasha Harris provided 17 points. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan ended the 12 points.
South Carolina is now 12-5 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. The Gamecocks host Missouri on Monday at 7 p.m.
