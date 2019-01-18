SCDC staffer arrested on forgery charges, RCSD seeks second suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A staffer for the South Carolina Department of Corrections has been arrested for forgery by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, but one suspect still remains at large.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 29-year-old Shayla Woodard is accused of forging the signatures of owners of properties. These properties are on the 4500 block of Bluff Road, the 1600 block of Pincushion Road, and the 3200 River Drive. Two of the properties are vacant and one is occupied. Officials said the property owner was deceased in two of the incidents.
She has been released on bond. However, deputies are looking for 34-year-old Kendall Maurice Harmon. Officials said he used someone else’s name to sign a document as a witness that helped Woodard in her scheme. Harmon used the name and identifying information to obtain a state ID without consent.
According to RCSD, Harmon’s criminal record dates back to 2001 for a number of charges including financial transaction card theft and forgery.
