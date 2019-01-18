SC high school hoops teams compete in 4th Annual Boys and Girls MLK Bash

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Starting Saturday, 24 teams from across South Carolina will compete in the 4th Annual Boys and Girls MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School.
On Saturday, the holiday showcase will feature some of the best girls’ basketball teams in the Palmetto State. The boys’ teams will take the court at George Glymph Arena on Monday.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
GIRLS
11 a.m. - Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Chapin
12:30 p.m. - Lexington vs. Lower Richland
2 p.m. - Swansea vs. Dreher
3:30 p.m. - Wilson vs. Westwood
5 p.m. - Cardinal Newman vs. Ridge View
6:30 p.m. - North Augusta vs. Spring Valley
BOYS
10:30 a.m. - Newberry vs. A.C. Flora
12 p.m. - Cheraw vs. Lower Richland
1:30 p.m. - Lakewood vs. Wilson
3 p.m. Hartsville vs. Blythewood
4:30 p.m. - Ridge View vs. Cardinal Newman
6 p.m. - Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate
Admission for Saturday’s games is $7. On Monday, admission is $9.
