SC high school hoops teams compete in 4th Annual Boys and Girls MLK Bash

By Emery Glover | January 18, 2019 at 2:12 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 2:12 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Starting Saturday, 24 teams from across South Carolina will compete in the 4th Annual Boys and Girls MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School.

On Saturday, the holiday showcase will feature some of the best girls’ basketball teams in the Palmetto State. The boys’ teams will take the court at George Glymph Arena on Monday.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

GIRLS

11 a.m. - Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Chapin

12:30 p.m. - Lexington vs. Lower Richland

2 p.m. - Swansea vs. Dreher

3:30 p.m. - Wilson vs. Westwood

5 p.m. - Cardinal Newman vs. Ridge View

6:30 p.m. - North Augusta vs. Spring Valley

BOYS

10:30 a.m. - Newberry vs. A.C. Flora

12 p.m. - Cheraw vs. Lower Richland

1:30 p.m. - Lakewood vs. Wilson

3 p.m. Hartsville vs. Blythewood

4:30 p.m. - Ridge View vs. Cardinal Newman

6 p.m. - Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate

Admission for Saturday’s games is $7. On Monday, admission is $9.

