Richland One to host annual job fair for certified positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you’re a teacher looking for work, Richland School District One wants you!
The district is holding its annual job fair next week, but Friday, Jan. 18 is the last day to register. To participate in the event, you must possess or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate by June 30.
If you specialize in math, science or special education, you could get a $1,000 early signing bonus. The job fair will be held January 26 at W.J. Keenan High School.
Interested applicants must register for the job fair online by Friday, Jan. 18 on the website here.
