RCSD searching for 2 men wanted for armed robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County need your help identifying two men wanted for armed robbery.
Authorities said the two men entered a Family Dollar store located on the 8300 block of Wilson Boulevard on January 15 around 8 p.m.
Witnesses told officials the men took out handguns and demanded money from the register. The two men took an undisclosed amount of money from the store before leaving.
According to the surveillance footage captured that day, one of the two men was wearing gray sweatpants, red sneakers, and a blue hoodie. The second man was wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored jeans.
If you have any information about this robbery, contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
